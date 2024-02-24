BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) PT Raised to $144.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BXC opened at $118.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.01. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,208,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

