BMO Capital Markets Increases GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $42.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -356.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $172,545,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,164 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 1,143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,811,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

