BMO Capital Markets Lowers CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $79.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

