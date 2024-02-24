Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $618.47

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 618.47 ($7.79) and traded as high as GBX 623.49 ($7.85). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 618 ($7.78), with a volume of 114,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 690 ($8.69) to GBX 670 ($8.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 610.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 618.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,404.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

