Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $3,435.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,664.69.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,576.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,253.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 7,723.61% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $24.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 178.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

