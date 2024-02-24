Brandon O’brien Sells 813 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $211,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $253.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.24 and a 200 day moving average of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $265.14.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in CorVel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CorVel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

