Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,986 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,394,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 700.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 288,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after buying an additional 233,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

