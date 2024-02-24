Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,260 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Robert Half worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Robert Half by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Robert Half by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

