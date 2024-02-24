Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,359 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 409,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.36. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $244.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.70.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.40.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

