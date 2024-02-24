Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 44,900 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.64% of Phibro Animal Health worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 38.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,873,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 520,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 0.3 %

PAHC opened at $12.88 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAHC. StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

