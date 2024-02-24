Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SandRidge Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,655,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,446,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,252,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SD stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.16.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

SandRidge Energy Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 46.95%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

