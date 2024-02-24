Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 76,349 Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Pathward Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pathward Financial



Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

