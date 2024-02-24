Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CUBI opened at $52.66 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBI. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

