Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

