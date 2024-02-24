Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 13,636 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $76.52 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SF shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

