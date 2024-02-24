Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 567,588 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Southwestern Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

