Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of OGE Energy worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 244,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 493,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 68,784 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

