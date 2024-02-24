Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FDP opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

