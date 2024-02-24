Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,019 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $1,102,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric W. Schreck purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,615.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $949,111.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric W. Schreck bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,615.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,379 shares of company stock worth $66,323. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.8 %

TRST opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $530.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.86. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

