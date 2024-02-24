Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,243 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

FCF opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

