Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of ProPetro worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 146,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $821.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

