Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 51.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after buying an additional 1,220,003 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after buying an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,526,000 after buying an additional 174,237 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,378 shares of company stock worth $69,337,644 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

