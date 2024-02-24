Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JLL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $182.82 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $193.52. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.