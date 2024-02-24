Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $17.43 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

