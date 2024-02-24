Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Genius Sports worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GENI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 196.1% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,369,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after buying an additional 1,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 1,491,777 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 23.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after buying an additional 1,204,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 209.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,063,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Genius Sports Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GENI opened at $6.57 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

