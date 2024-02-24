Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Stoneridge worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stoneridge by 69.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Stoneridge by 54.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stoneridge by 115.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

