Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Rogers worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,666,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,446,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 564,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 110.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Price Performance

NYSE:ROG opened at $111.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.73. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $173.16.

About Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.