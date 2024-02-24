Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Simmons First National worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 36.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $219,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

