Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,147 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,749. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

