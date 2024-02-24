Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,969,000 after buying an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTS stock opened at $234.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $248.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

