Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ally Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

ALLY opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

