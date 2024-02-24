Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mercury General as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Mercury General by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.74. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mercury General

About Mercury General

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.