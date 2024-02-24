Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93,195,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after acquiring an additional 527,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 205,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after acquiring an additional 199,790 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152,937 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $40.83 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFSC. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

