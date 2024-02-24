Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 31.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.5 %

HWC stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.