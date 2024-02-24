Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Universal worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Universal by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,800,000 after acquiring an additional 203,514 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Universal by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,755,000 after acquiring an additional 178,592 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Universal by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on UVV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE UVV opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $821.51 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

