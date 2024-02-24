Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Delek US worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 830.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,448,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,580 shares of company stock worth $151,945. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

