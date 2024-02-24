Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sonic Automotive worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 263.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SAH opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.