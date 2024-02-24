Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Popular worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,581,000 after acquiring an additional 846,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Popular by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,579,000 after acquiring an additional 786,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $83.44 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

