Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,696 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 972.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after purchasing an additional 977,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.