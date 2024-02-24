Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Oshkosh worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,325,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.