Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,022 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of First BanCorp. worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 56.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $138,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $998,784.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,033 shares of company stock worth $3,206,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

