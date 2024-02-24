Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,639 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Range Resources worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,704,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,845,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Range Resources stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

