Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,681,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Ring Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 421.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 397,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 89,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ring Energy news, Director John A. Crum purchased 50,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 355,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,006.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Price Performance

Ring Energy Company Profile

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $269.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

