Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $3.86 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Assurant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 56.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 34.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 14.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $179.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

