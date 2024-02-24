BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after buying an additional 1,524,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $37,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $46,843,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 832,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $20,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

