British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.1 %

BTI opened at $30.51 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

