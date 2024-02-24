Brokers Offer Predictions for Repligen Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RGEN. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

RGEN stock opened at $196.52 on Friday. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 272.95, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $87,475,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 578,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,002,000 after acquiring an additional 483,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 141.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after acquiring an additional 263,259 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

