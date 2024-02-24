Bruce Cluney Sells 9,292 Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Bruce Cluney sold 9,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.15, for a total value of C$503,164.59.

Shares of MG stock opened at C$73.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$75.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$74.81. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$64.41 and a 52-week high of C$87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magna International from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

