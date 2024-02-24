BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) CEO Sells $78,000.00 in Stock

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,264,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BTCS Trading Down 1.9 %

BTCS opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72. BTCS Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

