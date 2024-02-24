BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) CEO Sells $78,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2024

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCSGet Free Report) CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,264,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BTCS Trading Down 1.9 %

BTCS opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72. BTCS Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BTCS

BTCS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.