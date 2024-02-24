BTG (LON:BTG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.58) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.58). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.58), with a volume of 271,742 shares traded.
BTG Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 840 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 840. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47.
About BTG
BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.
